Cambodia sees spike in Q1 drug arrests

PHNOM PENH, April 5 (Xinhua) — The number of people arrested in Cambodia for allegedly involving in illicit drugs increased by 14 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, according to the country’s anti-drug department report on Sunday.

The authorities had nabbed 5,056 drug-related suspects in 2,521 cases during the January-March period this year, up 14 percent and 23 percent, respectively compared to the same period last year, the report said.

Among the suspects in the Q1 of this year, some 2,871 were involved in drug trafficking and 2,185 were related to drug use, it said, adding that 55 of them are foreigners in six nationalities.

“A total of 78.7 kilograms of illicit drugs and 54.7 kilograms of dry marijuana as well as 16,499 marijuana plants had been seized from those suspects,” the report said.

It added that three pistols, four rifles, 19 cars, 436 motorbikes, 1,242 telephones, and 79 scales had also been confiscated during the raids.

Cambodia has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.