Cambodia sends 68,040 laborers abroad in 2019

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Cambodia dispatched 68,040 laborers abroad in 2019, according to a Labor Ministry report on Wednesday.

Thailand is the largest market for Cambodian workers, according to the report released during the ministry’s annual conference.

Some 57,823 Cambodian laborers, or 85 percent of the workers, were sent to Thailand last year, it said, adding that 5,938 were dispatched to South Korea, 3,945 to Japan, 135 to Singapore, 72 to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, 69 to Malaysia, and 58 to Saudi Arabia.

Cambodian laborers usually work in the fields of industries, agriculture, construction, fishing, and housekeeping in those countries.

Cambodian Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Ith Samheng said to date, approximately 1.28 million Cambodian workers have worked abroad.

“They have sent more than 2.8 billion U.S. dollars to their families in Cambodia a year,” he said at the conference.