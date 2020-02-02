Cambodia to host 13th Asia-Europe Meeting on Nov. 16-17: PM

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Friday that the country will host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Phnom Penh on Nov. 16-17.

The summit will be held under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth,” he said, adding that it is a very important forum for cooperation between Asia and Europe for mutual benefit.

The prime minister said the biennial summit will bring together leaders from 51 countries.

“The forthcoming 13th ASEM is the biggest diplomatic and historic event for Cambodia,” Hun Sen said in a speech during the closing ceremony of the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s annual conference.

“It will be the best opportunity for Cambodia to express its highest-level commitment to strengthen multilateralism, to contribute to the world’s efforts to tackle global challenges, and to contribute to seeking opportunities for the betterment of the global economy,” he added.

Cambodia will organize seven events on the sidelines of the summit, he said.

Those will be the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting, the Asia-Europe Economic and Business Forum, the ASEF (Asia-Europe Foundation) Young Leaders Summit, the ASEF Editors Roundtable, the Asia-Europe Labor Forum, the Asia-Europe People’s Forum and the ASEM Cultural Festival.

ASEM was founded in 1996 and Cambodia became its member in 2004.