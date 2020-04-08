Cambodian PM declares cancellation of New Year celebrations to stem COVID-19 spread

PHNOM PENH, April 7 (Xinhua) — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Tuesday declared the cancellation of traditional New Year celebrations, scheduled on April 13-16, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I decided to suspend the celebrations of the Khmer New Year, and state and private institutions are required to work normally on the occasion,” he said during a press conference on the latest situation on COVID-19 in Cambodia. “The government will give them five days off later when the COVID-19 is over.”

Hun Sen said the move aimed at preventing mass gatherings and travels to home provinces or tourism sites on that occasion.

Meanwhile, the prime minister reiterated that the country will not shut down markets, restaurants, cafes, and garment factories.

He said the country will increase the stock piles of face masks to 10 million pieces, protective suites for health officers to 5,000 pieces and handwashing alcohol to at least one million liters.

He added that the kingdom also decided to ban fish exports to ensure adequate domestic supply.

The Southeast Asian country has so far recorded a total of 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 58 patients cured, according to a Ministry of Health statement on Tuesday.