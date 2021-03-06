Cambodian PM gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PHNOM PENH, March 4 (Xinhua) — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his wife Bun Rany on Thursday received the first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine here at the Calmette Hospital.

Speaking during a press conference after taking the jab, Hun Sen, 68, said the kingdom has so far used two types of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate citizens, namely the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China and the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.

Hun Sen thanked China for providing the Sinopharm vaccine and the COVAX Facility for offering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cambodia launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10 after receiving the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Hun Sen said as of Wednesday, 125,668 people in the priority groups had been injected with the Sinopharm vaccine.

“The vaccination is free for all people, including the foreigners living and working in Cambodia,” he said.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 909 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 484 recoveries, the Ministry of Health said. Enditem