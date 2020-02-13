Cambodian PM says extreme measures against novel coronavirus spark discrimination, panic

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday that some countries’ extreme restrictive measures to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak are causing discrimination and panic.

The prime minister made the comments at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new road in the city, adding “discrimination and panic are more dangerous than the novel coronavirus itself.”

The prime minister said he is happy that the Cambodian people are not discriminating against Chinese tourists and investors. “Some hotels in (northwest Cambodia’s) Siem Reap Province have not only welcomed Chinese tourists, but given them a discount.”

By extending profound condolences to the Chinese government and people, the prime minister said Cambodia is confident in China’s ability to control and contain the virus, wishing those affected by it a speedy and full recovery.

Cambodia confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus on Jan. 27, after a 60-year-old Chinese man from the central Chinese city of Wuhan was diagnosed. The man was discharged from hospital Monday after complete recovery.

Hun Sen said so far, there have been no new confirmed cases of the virus in the Southeast Asian country.