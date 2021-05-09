Cambodia’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 120 with 6 new fatalities

PHNOM PENH, May 9 (Xinhua) — Cambodia’s death toll from COVID-19 has surged to 120 on Sunday after six new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation also logged 520 new cases, pushing the national case tally to 19,237, the statement said, adding that the new infections included 515 local cases and five imported cases.

Meanwhile, the kingdom saw 301 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,641.

Health Ministry’s secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine called on the people to continue complying with health safety measures and urged them to receive COVID-19 vaccines when their turns come.

“New normal is going to be our way for living with the COVID-19 for a long time, so protecting yourselves from infecting with the COVID-19 is the top priority,” she said. “Vaccine and good hygiene are the best choice.”

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmission since Feb. 20. In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues nationwide and has imposed lockdowns in some areas which are deemed to have a high risk of infections.

The country launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. To date, more than 1.7 million out of the kingdom’s 16-million population have been vaccinated against the virus, the Ministry of Health said. Enditem