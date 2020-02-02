Cambodia’s famed Angkor sees 17.9 pct drop in foreign tourists in January

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archeological Park attracted 222,561 foreign tourists in January this year, down 17.9 percent compared to the same month last year, said a statement on Saturday.

The ancient park made gross revenue of 10.5 million U.S. dollars from ticket sales in January this year, also down 14.8 percent over the same month last year, said the state-owned Angkor Enterprise’s statement.

The entrance fee to the park is 37 U.S. dollars for a one-day visit, 62 dollars for a three-day pass, and 72 dollars for a week-long pass.

In the entirety of 2019, the park received a total of 2.2 million international tourists, earning 99 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales.

China, the United States and South Korea were the biggest sources of foreign tourists to the park.

Located in northwest Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, the Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the kingdom’s most popular tourist destination.