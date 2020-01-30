Cambodia’s leading journalist group to launch 1st “clean media” campaign in March

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Union of Journalist Federations of Cambodia (UJFC) will launch the first-ever “clean media” campaign on March 3 in Phnom Penh, aiming at promoting good publishing and broadcasting in Cambodia, said its press release on Monday.

UJFC’s president Huy Vannak said the campaign was designed to reduce and eventually eliminate the dissemination of fake news, false information, hate speeches and profane language that undermine social morality and human dignity.

“Elimination of vulgar, discriminatory and inciting language would further deter war of words and political violence. It would solidify peace, harmony and prosperity,” he said.

Vannak said the campaign will encourage the media to take an active role in combatting corruption and in taking the lead in building a clean society for Cambodia’s better future.

“At the same time, all civil society organizations and the media must not only strengthen their professional independence, but also be independent of foreign ideas, develop local ideals, and be conscious of freedom with accountability and freedom within the spirit of national independence,” he said.

He added that the campaign will also encourage the media and social media activists to help promote the good image of Cambodia to the world.