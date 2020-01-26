Cambodia’s rubber export up 30 pct last year

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Cambodia exported 282,071 tons of dry rubber in 2019, an increase of 30 percent from 217,501 tons in the year before, according to Agriculture Ministry on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian nation made a gross revenue of roughly 377 million U.S. dollars from exports of the commodity last year, up 31.8 percent from 286 million U.S. dollars in a year earlier, said the ministry’s annual report.

“A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,336 U.S. dollars in 2019, about 19 U.S. dollars higher than that of 2018,” the report said.

The kingdom exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

According to the report which was released on Saturday, the country has planted rubber trees on a total area of 406,142 hectares, in which 247,113 hectares, or 61 percent of the cash crop, are old enough to be tapped.