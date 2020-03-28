Cambodia’s ruling party thanks China for providing medical staff, supplies for COVID-19 fight

PHNOM PENH, March 26 (Xinhua) — The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on Thursday expressed its profound gratitude to China for sending medical experts and supplies to Cambodia to help fight against COVID-19.

“The Party expresses sincere thanks to China for providing medical staff and supplies… to Cambodia and other countries to fight this virus together in time of need,” said a CPP’s statement.

The seven-member team of Chinese doctors, along with tons of medical supplies, arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday to help combat the virus, as the kingdom has so far reported a total of 96 confirmed cases of the virus.

The CPP also lauded the successes of China, South Korea, and Japan in effectively containing the wider spread of the virus, leading to a slowdown of infections.

“The party praises the front-line medical teams all over the world, who are risking their own lives, to save the lives of others,” the statement said. “They are the real heroes, and we owe them a depth of gratitude.”

“The Cambodian People’s Party calls for enhanced global partnership and concerted international efforts to pool resources, mutual support and assistance, and share best practices,” the statement said.

“The Party encourages all countries in the world to act swiftly and in full force with accountability and responsibility based on scientific means, solidarity, and spirit of humanity to end the pandemic,” it added.