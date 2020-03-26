Cameroon confirms 1st death from COVID-19

ANKARA

Cameroon confirmed its first death from coronavirus pandemic, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we have just recorded our first death from COVID-19 in Cameroon,” Manaouda Malachie tweeted.

“This is patient 3 who came to us from Italy already very affected by the disease,” he added, referring to the first victim.

At least 66 people in Cameroon have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide is over 396,200 with the death toll exceeding 17,200, while over 103,300 have recovered so far.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December the coronavirus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.