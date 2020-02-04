Cameroon customs seize tons of smuggled drugs in commercial hub

YAOUNDE, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Cameroon Customs said Monday they have arrested suspects for drug smuggling and seized tons of contraband drugs in the country’s commercial hub Douala.

Jean Claude Ekoube, senior official of Cameroon customs anti-contraband brigade told reporters, customs officers intercepted two trucks in Douala, both loaded with drugs believed to be smuggled from neighbouring Nigeria.

“We are still investigating the types of drugs that were on the truck,” Ekoube said, adding that an investigation revealed that the gang had been trafficking drugs along the Cameroon-Nigeria border in southwestern part of the country.

Further investigation into the case is underway. Cameroonian anti-narcotics force will destroy the seized drugs at the end of investigations.

Cameroon customs officials have stepped up their efforts to crack down on smuggling of drugs recently. In December last year, the customs impounded tons of illegal drugs in Bertoua in eastern Cameroon.