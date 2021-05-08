Cameroon says administers 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including over half from China

YAOUNDE, May 7 (Xinhua) — Some 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cameroon since mid-April, health minister Manaouda Malachie said on Friday.

These included 23,882 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and 16,089 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered as of Thursday in the central African nation, the minister said on social media.

“Government is encouraging the target populations to be vaccinated for collective protection,” he said.

On Tuesday, Manaouda told a cabinet meeting that the COVID-19 situation, which had witnessed an upsurge, was now stable following the vaccination campaign, which was launched on April 12, shortly after Cameroon received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government. Enditem