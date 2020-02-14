Cameroon vows to organise perfect CHAN, AFCON

YAOUNDE, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Cameroon is putting in place measures to ensure a perfect organisation of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said on Thursday.

“All the stakeholders and all the parties are strongly mobilised to make sure that we have a perfect organisation of CHAN in April and AFCON next year,” Kombi told reporters at the end of an evaluation meeting with Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

“We are going to make some readjustments and be up to the level of the expectations of CAF (Confederation of African Football) in the few days. Telecommunications, water supply and production of tickets, all those aspects are going to be taken care of in a few days. We are doing small repairs and maintenance,” the minister added.

Ngute stressed during the meeting that all measures should be taken to ensure good security, hygiene and sanitation and lodging before and during the competitions.

CHAN is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon from April 4 to 25.

The country is also expected to host AFCON in 2021 after losing hosting right in 2019 over “inadequate infrastructure and pressing insecurity concerns”, according to the CAF.

In January, a vising CAF delegation said there was “remarkable progress of work in the different construction sites” for the competitions.