Camilla is interested in becoming Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, according to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth wants Camilla to be Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.

The 95-year-old monarch expresses her’sincere wish’ for Prince Charles’ wife to be referred to as Queen Consort.

ANKARA (Ankara)

When Prince Charles becomes King, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said early Sunday that she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort.

The queen expressed her gratitude to the public and her family for their support during her 70 years on the throne in a message commemorating her accession to the throne.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when the time comes, and it is my sincere wish that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth II has now been on the throne for 70 years.

She has been on the throne since 1952, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Buckingham Palace announced a series of summer celebrations earlier this year, including concerts, special ceremonies, street parties, and a public holiday.