Camilla meets Gina Miller and Cressida Dick in rogue A-line dress

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken emotionally about friends who have been subjected to domestic abuse in a powerful speech today.

Last month, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Camilla revealed that she personally knew people who had either been the victims of violence and coercive control at home or had family members who were.

Now, in a keynote address to the Women of the World (WOW) Festival in London, she has talked openly about the issue – and of the ‘corrosive’ affect that the pervading silence around domestic abuse can have.

She said: ’I find it almost impossible to think that any friend of mine might be living under that horrific threat, without my knowing it, but that is the power of coercive control and violence in the home.

’It is characterised by silence – silence from those that suffer – silence from those around them, and silence from those who perpetrate abuse. This silence is corrosive; it leaves women, children and men carrying the burden of shame. It prevents them from speaking out about the abuse and it prevents them from getting help. And at its worst it can be fatal.’

Speaking at The Royal Festival Hall, Camilla, dressed in brilliant red, told her audience: ‘Charity begins at home. But so does domestic violence.

Camilla, 72, decided to make the issue of domestic abuse a cornerstone of her public work after visiting the charity Safe Lives in 2016 and meeting women such as Rachel Williams, who was physically and mentally abused by her former husband, who eventually tried to kill her by blasting her in the legs with a shot gun.

He later took his own life, as did their youngest son, Jack, who struggled to come to terms with the trauma.

In her exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, which has supported her efforts for the last four years, Camilla revealed last month that she has friends who have been victims of violence and coercive control and says: ‘No one knows what goes on behind any front door.

‘It affects everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are. That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organisations that can help you. Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help.

‘I have known people I suspected it was happening to but they wouldn’t talk about it. People didn’t talk about it then. People feel guilty, they feel ashamed, they think it must be their fault. And I think you have got to convince people that it’s not their fault.’

She also referred to someone she knows well who confided in her about their own problems.

She said: ’Somebody I know well, whose daughter was married and living in a foreign country. I said to her one day “You’re not looking quite right, what’s wrong?”

‘She said “I have this terrible problem with my daughter. I can’t believe it as I have never experienced anything like this before. She’s got this strange husband who is exercising coercive control which is undermining her confidence, getting rid of her friends, alienating her family. I just don’t know what to do about it”.

‘The fact I knew a little bit about it meant I was able to put her in touch with people who could help.’

At least two women are killed each week in the UK by current or former partners and more than two million report domestic abuse each year – a figure many experts believe is only the tip of the iceberg.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who was at today’s event, praised the duchess for speaking out on such a difficult issue. She said: ‘It’s incredibly important that we have the interest the duchess shows. She has a really deep understanding of the issue and clearly cares.

‘Domestic violence isn’t always the most fashionable subject to talk about and it can be very difficult to get organisation onboard to support . Issues where women are morethe victims of crime than men domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual violence, people feel uncomfortable. ‘This is an issue that affects all areas of society.

We have come a long way. We are a lot more open now about talking about it. But people still find it hard to talk about it. They are concerned about the affect on their family, on their children, if they do something about it. Many people will put up with huge amounts of abuse before they will reach out for help. Sometimes people still love the person they are with even though they are abusing them. It’s very, very complicated.

‘I’ve been a police officer now for many years and I cannot tell you how much things have changed in terms of approach in terms of the law. But it’s still a big part of our work, unfortunately. It can still be hard to investigate. It might be fairly obvious who has done it but actually proving, for example, coercive control can still be difficult, particularly with victims who need help but don’t particularly want to go through the criminal justice system.

‘I am proud of the service that we do provide and the officers are incredibly passionate about this issue. But the thing is that it is a problem for society. Well done her Royal Highness, is all I can say.’

Susannah Jacobs, chief executive of Safe Lives, said the impact of the duchess’s interview with the Daily Mail had been extraordinary. she said: ‘We have had people from absolutely everywhere, particularly survivors, literally all the corners of the globe, getting in touch to say how much it meant to them and how touched they were by the fact that she keeps raising this issue and the warmth she shows to survivors.

‘They were also very moved by the candour she had in saying she knew people who have experienced the same. It speaks to women who maybe feel that they are not allowed to say this is happening to them.

‘But as she said, there is no front door behind which this is not happening. It meant a great deal to people for her to highlight that. It widens that space for conversation. It was just huge. ‘

The WOW Foundation launched in 2011, and is an independent organisation working towards the advancement of women’s rights.

Camilla has been patron of the festival since 2015 and often appears at the event, which usually coincides with International Women’s Day.

The global festival celebrates women and girls, and looks at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential.

Also in attendance was Naomi Donald and Suzanne Jacob, who are both campaigners against domestic violence, Celia Peachey, an artist, as well as Sheila Gewolb, an activist, political campaigner Gina Miller, and Daniella Jenkins, WOW’s executive director.

In the past years, big names including Annie Lennox, Charlotte Church, Cherie Blair and Edward Enninful have attended the festival.