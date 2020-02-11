Camilla ‘to take Queen’s crown when Charles becomes King’ and risk fury

Daily Star Online has found comments from the Queen’s dressmaker that suggests Camilla could be coronated in Her Majesty’s diamond tiara when Charles takes the throne

Camilla will wear the Queen’s crown when Prince Charles takes the throne and becomes King, Her Majesty’s dressmaker has hinted.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, could even be coronated in the sparkling diamond tiara alongside “King Charles” when the big day comes.

Daily Star Online previously revealed how the Camilla will become Queen Consort – the title given to the monarch’s spouse – by law when Her Maj dies.

This is despite Camilla having previously not wanted to take on the title – preferring the lesser “Princess Consort” role – due to the public outcry following Princess Diana’s death.

We also told how, according to a law professor, Camilla will read the Coronation Oath when she is installed in her new role alongside husband “King Charles”.

And now it has emerged the Queen’s dressmaker has hinted Camilla will be wearing the Queen’s own tiara when her time comes.

Angela Kelly has dropped the apparent revelation in her new book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

In a chapter detailing the State Opening of Parliament, she writes: “Her Majesty the Queen will always wear the Diadem, which is more a diamond headpiece than a tiara, but not a crown.

“It was originally known as the George IV State Diadem and was made for the monarch in 1920 by Rundell and Bridge.

“It consists of 1,333 diamonds, which weigh 320 carats, and contains a four-carat yellow diamond within the shape of a cross at the front centre: the cross pattee.

“Along the base there are two strings of pearls, the top strand containing 81 and the lower one 88. It also features diamond-set roses, thistles and shamrocks.”

Suggesting that Camilla will one day be donning this stunning tiara, Angela adds: “Every Queen and Queen consort from the reign of William IV onwards has worn the Diadem.

“During Queen Victoria’s reign, the Diadem was reset with jewels from the Royal Collection.

“Queen Elizabeth II wore it to go to her Coronation and always wears it during the procession to and from the State Opening of Parliament in her gold coach.”

Camilla wearing the crown, though, will be a risky move that could spark fury among fans of the late Princess Diana.

A public outcry following Diana’s death and Charles and Camilla’s marriage in 2005 forced Clarence House to declare Camilla will not be known as Princess of Wales or even receive the title of Queen Consort.

But in 2018 the royal household removed its statement on this, hinting a change of plan.

Law professors have insisted to Daily Star Online, though, that whatever Camilla’s feelings are on the title – she will be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.