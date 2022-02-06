Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee is being used to shape the monarchy’s future. Camilla will be Queen.

The Queen has expressed her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be referred to as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King, in a hugely significant intervention.

The Queen has endorsed the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen Camilla in her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation, helping to shape the monarchy’s future on this historic day.

She expressed her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King in a hugely significant intervention.

Elizabeth II, in the twilight years of her reign, expressed her hopes for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress and now certain to be dubbed Queen and crowned alongside Charles, as she approached her 70th year on the throne.

Using the rarest of Jubilees to put her affairs in order on a public stage, Elizabeth II also expressed her support for her eldest son’s succession as monarch.

“I would like to express my gratitude to you all for your support,” the Queen, 95, wrote in the message.

I’ll be eternally grateful for your continued support and affection, and I’m humbled by it.

“And I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me when the time comes; and it is my sincere wish that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Despite approaching her 96th birthday this year, the Queen, who ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father George VI, has renewed her lifelong pledge of service.

“As we commemorate this milestone, it gives me great pleasure to renew my promise to you made in 1947 that my life would be dedicated to your service forever,” she said.

She also thanked her family for their support and alluded to the Queen Mother’s role as Queen Consort.

When Charles becomes king, Camilla will assume the role of consort.

“I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family,” wrote the Queen.

Prince Philip was a blessing in my life.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Camilla will be Queen: Her Majesty uses Platinum Jubilee to shape future of monarchy