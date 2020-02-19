Campaign aims to bring world back to Vic

A $5 million international advertising campaign has been launched by the Victorian government as tourism operators struggle in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and devastating bushfires.

The Visit Victoria campaign will promote Melbourne on the global stage at South By South West in the US, one of the world’s biggest film, music and technology festivals.

Other events to be more globally publicised include the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup at the MCG, the Formula One Australian Grand Prix and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

This month Tourism Australia acknowledged the impact the coronavirus and bushfires were having on the industry, stating “the recovery process will be one of the biggest challenges the industry has ever faced”.