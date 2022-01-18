Campaigners call the BBC’s announcement of a license fee ‘disingenuous,’ citing the fact that over-75s are still at risk of not being able to pay.

Campaigners call the BBC’s announcement of a license fee ‘disingenuous,’ claiming that the over-75s are still at risk of not being able to pay.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, has been accused of being “disingenuous” after she stated that older people would no longer be threatened because of the BBC licence fee, implying that it would be abolished.

Over-75s are still receiving enforcement notices for failure to pay, according to the Silver Voices campaign group, which is calling on the government to clarify how they will be protected.

It also stated that reports that the annual £159 license fee would be frozen for two years were irrelevant to older people who already struggled to pay it.

“Freezing the license fee for two years is pretty incidental as far as we’re concerned because a lot of people can’t afford £159… there’s really not much in there to cheer about,” Silver Voices director Dennis Reed told i.

Ms Dorries said in a tweet that the next announcement about the license fee “will be the last,” according to reports.

She also stated that after the current licence fee agreement expires in 2027, she wants to find a new funding model for the BBC.

“The days of bailiffs knocking on doors and threatening the elderly with prison sentences are over.”

It’s now time to talk about and debate new ways to fund, support, and sell great British content.”

However, she was chastised for the announcement, with accusations that the Government is attempting to divert attention away from the party scandal that has engulfed No 10 and the Prime Minister.

Ms Dorries’ statement was an attempt to sway older voters, who were outraged by the BBC’s decision to end universal free licences for over-75s unless they received pension credit.

Due to the strain on its budget, the corporation stated that it could no longer support the concession.

“It’s not necessarily an answer to say there won’t be a license fee in the future unless we know what the alternative funding model will be,” Mr Reed said.

“According to Nadine Dorries’ statement, the days of bailiffs and prison threats are over… that.

