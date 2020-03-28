Campaigners urge protection of elderly persons amid COVID-19 outbreak

NAIROBI, March 26 (Xinhua) — Governments and humanitarian agencies should prioritize investments in social safety nets for the elderly population, whose vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic is higher compared to other population groups, campaigners said on Thursday.

Justine Derbyshire, chief executive of global charity HelpAge International, said that interventions aimed at containing the virulent disease should pay special attention to senior citizens.

“It is absolutely vital that we have clear measures to support older people, such as ensuring that they can access important health information aimed at those who may be illiterate or have no mobile phones or computers,” Derbyshire said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He said that the aging population in low to middle-income countries grappling with social, political and economic fragility could suffer immensely in the event of large scale COVID-19 infections.

He urged governments and multilateral institutions to roll out targeted interventions aimed at minimizing negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic to senior citizens living in conflict zones.

“We must ensure that they have access to clean water, sanitation and food supplies when they may not be able to reach central aid points,” said Derbyshire.

He said that additional resources should be channeled toward health programs tailor-made for the older generation, whose vulnerability to COVID-19 has been worsened by their weak immunity and preexisting medical conditions that include diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular ailments.