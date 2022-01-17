Campaigners warn that putting the military in charge of migrant crossings will do little to reduce the number of people crossing.

Putting the military in charge of migrant crossings will do little to reduce the number of people crossing, say campaigners.

As Boris Johnson tries to reclaim initiative amid the ‘partygate’ scandal, a senior Tory backbencher accuses No 10 of ‘rushing out’ plans.

Campaigners have warned that putting the military in charge of stopping small boats crossing the English Channel will have little or no practical effect on reducing the number of migrants trying to reach Britain.

After the number of people arriving on the English coast more than tripled last year, and 27 people died when their dinghy deflated under cover of darkness during an attempted crossing in November, control of operations to intercept the dangerous crossings from France is expected to be handed over to the Royal Navy within weeks.

The plan, which will give a senior naval officer “primacy” over Border Force and Coast Guard operations as well as maritime surveillance, is part of a larger Government strategy to deter migrants and traffickers, which includes the possibility of opening offshore “migrant processing centers” abroad.

Refugee groups, on the other hand, said the proposed military use offered few benefits, particularly since ministers appear to have backed away from plans to conduct “pushback” manoeuvres using Border Force vessels or even jet skis to force migrant boats to return to France.

The Channel proposals appeared to have been “rushed out,” according to one senior Conservative MP, as Boris Johnson attempts to reclaim the political initiative following the “partygate” scandal.

Naval commanders would be tasked, according to government sources, with intercepting all illegal crossings and preventing migrant boats from reaching the English coast on their own – something that campaigners claim is already happening in the vast majority of cases.

“If the military can’t do pushbacks, all they can do is escort people,” Clare Moseley, the founder of the Care4Calais group, which has filed a legal challenge to the pushback policy, told i.

This makes no difference because we already know that people contact the coastguard or Border Force as soon as they enter British waters.

“The whole point of refugees is that they are fleeing the worst aspects of life and are already risking their lives crossing the Channel.”

Adding the Royal Navy to the mix isn’t going to make the situation any more terrifying.

This won’t really change anything except make Boris Johnson sound tough.”

