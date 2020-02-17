Campbell White and Clemence Vandame funded their wedding with $20,000 they made from renting out car

A thrifty couple has funded their dream European wedding with the $20,000 they made from renting out their car.

Campbell White and Clemence Vandame, from Melbourne, thought of a novel way to earn some extra cash when they decided to tie the knot in Paris.

And so the pair picked up a ‘side hustle’ by renting out their 2010 Toyota Corolla, charging $5.70 an hour or $29 a day, plus 33 cents per kilometre driven.

Within two years, the bride and groom were able to cover their lavish wedding day and their honeymoon in Portugal after they managed to boost their bank balance by thousands of dollars.

‘Because I live in Melbourne where public transport is great, I don’t really need to use the car much,’ Campbell said.

‘I’m not emotionally attached to it, so it makes sense to rent it out.’

Instead of driving to work, the project manager opted to take public transport and ride his bike in a bid to get ahead financially.

Like most soon-to-be newlyweds, the couple wanted to look for ways to make the cost of their wedding that little bit easier to manage.

And so the idea to rent their car sprung to mind after Clemence randomly stumbled across motor sharing platform Car Next Door.

She thought it would be the perfect opportunity for the couple to make some extra cash because their car was just sitting in their garage.

And their humble Corolla has since been popular among backpackers and even locals who needed a quick trip down the road or up the coast.

As well as partially funding their wedding and honeymoon, the couple said they have spare money to help them go to their friends’ upcoming nuptials in Spain later this year.

After two years, the duo made an easy $20,000.

The car sharing website is an easy, reliable way to earn some extra cash, and owners can put their minds at rest with the company’s full comprehensive insurance.

All ‘borrowers’ are screened before they are eligible for renting a car. The company runs comprehensive credit checks and review known driving history.

If the borrower is responsible for the damage on the car, they must pay their ‘Damage Cover Liability’ and Car Next Door’s insurance will cover the rest.

And if the owner receives a fine that was incurred while their car was with a borrower, Car Next Door will compensate you while the issue gets sorted.

‘We’ve got your back,’ the company said.

The sharing economy has become an increasingly popular way for Australians to earn money from their spare time or unused assets, with an estimated one in 10 people using the sharing economy to boost their income.

Research shows Australian vehicles are idle 96 percent of the time – a luxury when family transport costs are rising at double the inflation rate and research showing that the average metro family is paying $18,221 to get around.