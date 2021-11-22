Can I visit Austria and Germany? What does the rise in Covid cases and new restrictions mean for European vacations?

Is it safe for me to travel to Austria and Germany? What does the rise in Covid cases and new restrictions mean for European vacations?

Several European countries have reinstated Covid restrictions, resulting in the closure of Christmas markets and the restriction of access to restaurants and bars to those who have been vaccinated.

Some European countries have reintroduced covid restrictions, which may affect holidaymakers planning a winter getaway.

Austria went into a national lockdown on Monday after the number of Covid cases reached an all-time high, extending a previous lockdown aimed at the two million people who had not been fully vaccinated.

Over the weekend, riots broke out in the Netherlands and Belgium in protest of Covid’s anti-infection measures.

In the meantime, Germany and the Czech Republic have imposed new restrictions and cancelled popular tourist events such as Christmas markets.

The WHO has warned that Europe is the epicenter of the pandemic, as it is the only region where deaths are increasing.

Here are some of the issues that travelers may encounter as they try to plan their Christmas travel.

Tourists are unable to travel to Austria due to the country’s current state of emergency.

“A temporary lockdown is in effect from November 22 to December 13 at the latest,” according to Austria’s official travel website.

Tourist travel to Austria will only be possible after this period.”

Travel is permitted for specific reasons, but even if someone is allowed to enter the country, they will be subjected to a nationwide curfew, with all facilities, including hotels, restaurants, bars, and leisure centers, closed to both residents and visitors.

Christmas markets in Austria, which had only recently begun to open, are also closed, but ski lifts can remain open to the vaccinated due to a last-minute change.

People are being told to stay at home and only go out to buy food, see doctors, and exercise.

Non-essential travel to Germany is permitted for those who are fully vaccinated.

Tourists will be disappointed, however, because the country’s famous Christmas markets in the states of Saxony and Bavaria have been cancelled, affecting cities such as Munich and Nuremberg.

“The situation is very, very serious and complicated,” Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said.

All districts with a seven-day Covid case rate of over 1,000 per 100,000 people have been placed under lockdown by the Bavarian state government.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Is it safe for me to travel to Austria and Germany? What does the rise in Covid cases and new restrictions mean for European vacations?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Can I travel to Austria and Germany? What soaring Covid cases and new restrictions mean for holidays to Europe