Can STAR SIGNS influence the taste of wine?

An expert has revealed how your wine can taste different depending on the time of the month.

Speaking exclusively to FEMAIL, Aldi wine expert Sam Caporn said some growers believe the cycle of the moon – and its relationship to star signs – impacts the flavour of the wine.

Each month, the moon moves through each of the 12 zodiac signs, which fall into four different categories: root (Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus); flower (Libra, Aquarius, Gemini); leaf (Scorpio, Pisces, Cancer) and fruit (Sagittarius, Aries and Leo).

The name given to each category corresponds to which part of the plant is thriving at that point in the month.

The taste is said to differ depending on which group of constellations the moon is closest to, or passing through.

When the moon is closest to the ‘flower’ or ‘fruit’ constellations (known as ‘fruit’ or ‘flower’ days), the wine is said to be at its best.

On these days, white wines supposedly taste more aromatic and flavourful, whilst reds have softer tannins.

In contrast, wines can seem muted or harsher in taste on ‘root’ and ‘leaf’ days.

This approach to taste is linked to a planting method known as biodynamics, a form of organic farming that incorporates certain astrological and spiritual principles and practices.

Farmers use the moon and the star signs to decide when grapes should be planted and harvested.

There are also no chemicals used and the vineyard is considered a single entity, including the living soil, that doesn’t depend on fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides.

‘The subject of biodynamic wines is a really fascinating one and tends to provoke a fair amount of both passion and scepticism,’ Sam said.

But some of the most prestigious wine producers in the world have adopted this method, including Domaine de la Romanée Conti in France.

Sam continued: ‘The idea of grape growers consulting the moon and cosmos does indeed seem a little wacky but there are very passionate people who believe very strongly it impacts the quality and life of the soil, and the health of the grapes.

‘In the world of wine, we have an expression that great wines are made in the vineyard – and there are many world class biodynamic wines, so it must be working for them! I’m certainly a fan of wines made this way.’