Can transfers on Deadline Day play this weekend? Premier League registration explained

Deadline Day is upon us, and the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs still looking to do business at the very end of the transfer window.

Further arrivals are expected at a host of Premier League sides today, with Jarred Bowen, Cedric Soares and Edinson Cavani some of those who could sign for teams in England’s top flight today.

While the Premier League title race is all but over, there is still plenty to play for in the Premier League with 14 games to go.

Every club is in action this weekend, too, with eight games taking place tomorrow as well as two more on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could hand Bruno Fernandes a debut when United host Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday (5.30pm), while Tomas Soucek may make his West Ham bow tomorrow as well against Brighton (3pm).

Those two are already done deals and are available for selection this weekend, but what about players joining Premier League teams today?

Can deadline day signings play in the Premier League this weekend?

Rules state that new players can only feature in this weekend’s games if they are signed and registered by 12:00 GMT on Friday.

Otherwise, they will have to wait for the following round of Premier League matches, which is split over the next two weekends.

Additionally, nobody can play in next week’s FA Cup replays if they were not at the club for the initial fixture.

Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and Southampton all face FA Cup replays next week.

With regards to the Premier League matches this weekend, it’s a level playing field for all teams irrelevant of what day or time the matches are.

Leicester host Chelsea at 12.30pm on Saturday in the first match of the weekend, while Spurs round things off at home to Manchester City on Sunday at 4.30pm.

All four clubs face the same deadline with regards to getting players in in time for this weekend’s games.