Can we still use the old travel certificate?

It is imperative, whatever the reason, to fill in your certificate of derogatory displacement and to be provided with an identity document. – SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS / SIPA

Since Tuesday, a new certificate of derogatory displacement is online on the website of the Ministry of the Interior. The document

more strictly supervise everyone’s movements during this period of imposed confinement to halt the spread of

coronavirus. Readers of 20 minutes there are still a lot of questions about how they should fill it out, how often, in what version… Examples:

“By checking the box for travel to assist vulnerable people (in this case my 95-year-old mother) in the certificate, can I use it for shopping without needing any other exemption? “, Laura

“I made several impressions of the first certificate. Can I still use them? “, Jojo

“I know people who have to write certificates by hand [car ne possédant pas d’imprimante]. They wonder if they must copy all the reasons and tick a box or if they can copy only their exit reason “, Coline

“We have been used to avoiding waste and limiting paper consumption. However, we are currently being asked to present a different paper for each trip. Could we not have a certificate with a grid of several lines in which we could record each trip over several days (or weeks)? “, Sylvie

“I know someone who cannot read or write … How can he be in good standing? “, Vincent

Here are the answers 20 minutes found for you

Currently, the certificate cannot be presented from a smartphone. But the Interior Ministry said “to study the possibility of setting up a digital and mobile device”. In the meantime, you should continue to print or copy it by hand. A priori, nothing prohibits the use of draft sheets or the back of the document.

It must be kept in mind that the derogatory displacement certificate is for single use and nominative. Each must therefore complete a different certificate, indicating the reason and the date of exit, each time they travel. And always be provided with your identity document when it is outside your home or workplace. In addition, the certificate must be completed using an indelible ink pen.

It is possible to use the old model of derogatory travel certificate for a while, but it is essential to add the exit time by hand. In absolute terms, it is necessary to copy the part corresponding to his identity, the mention “certifies that my trip is linked to the following reason authorized by article 1 of the decree of March 16, 2020 regulating travel within the framework of the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus ”, but also the line corresponding to the reason, place, time, date and signature.

Finally, with regard to illiterate people can obviously appeal to a loved one, a neighbor or an acquaintance. Always respecting barrier gestures.

If necessary, they can go to the police station or the gendarmerie brigade closest to their home to be accompanied in the drafting of their derogatory travel certificate.

So that you can see more clearly, 20 minutes is working to answer your questions, which you can send to us by following the procedure below. Thank you in advance (and take care of yourself)!