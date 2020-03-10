Can YOU become posh? Language expert reveals exactly how to mimic the Queens English

Humans make snap judgments on other people’s accents in as few as seven words – and favour those we perceive to be ‘posh’ or ‘high class’, says a recent study.

And if you’re looking to make an good impression by cultivated a more refined accent, there’s no better place to look than the royal family.,

Language expert Claire Larkin told Femail: ‘Even today, important figures from across society – particularly the royals – use British Received Pronunciation, and it’s still regarded by many as the “proper” way of speaking, and a marker of prestige and ability.’

But regardless of where you’re from, Babbel cultural expert Claire has revealed exactly how to fool people into thinking your’re posh – using phrases from hit Netflix drama The Crown.

She defines a posh accent as having three elements: clear pronunciation of the letter H at the beginning of words such as ‘hat’ and ‘hamper’, making the R inaudible in words such as ‘car’ and ‘heart’ and long vowels, which require an incredibly high palate.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the best quotes from The Crown to extend your vowels and skip certain inaudible letters in words, so you can trick strangers and colleagues into thinking you’re practically royal.