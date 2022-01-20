Can you eat before a Covid test? How to properly perform a lateral flow or PCR test and what the results mean

Can you eat before a Covid test? How to correctly perform a lateral flow or PCR test, and what this means for the results

Tests are a critical line of defense in the fight against Covid’s spread, and the government has urged us to do so on a regular basis.

For many people, lateral flow tests have become a way of life.

But how do you take a test? Here’s everything you need to know.

Yes, but only for a limited period of time.

To reduce the risk of the test being spoiled, the NHS recommends that you do not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes before taking it.

“Correct technique… has a big impact on the result,” said Professor Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London.

Make sure you don’t eat anything for a while, blow your nose, and wash your hands before you go.”

These rules are in place to ensure a “clean sample,” according to him.

“If you still have food [residue]in your mouth, you could coat the swab with it, which could affect the outcome.”

You might also pick up some snot, which would obscure the result.”

“I also advise swabbing the throat as well as the nose [despite the LFT kit instructions to only swab the nose]on the grounds that if you swab from more sites, you’re more likely to pick up infection than if you only swab the nose,” he added.

Swab for at least 10 seconds on both tonsils and then in each nostril while “turning the swab around,” according to the professor, to increase the chances of a more accurate result.

Lateral flow devices are small white rectangles with a testing strip inside made of plastic.

At the bottom of the device, there is a small well with the letter “S” next to it.

This is where your sample will be dropped.

There is a window to the testing strip above this.

The letter “C” is near the top of the window, and the letter “T” is below it.

The letters C and T stand for “control” and “test,” respectively.

A red line should appear next to the C relatively quickly after you have dropped your sample into the well.

This line should appear every time you use it.

