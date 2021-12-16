Can YOU figure out what’s going on in this bizarre photo of a woman holding a cat on the internet?

Can you figure out what’s going on in this bizarre photo of a woman holding a cat?

A WEIRD cat has sparked outrage on the internet after it was discovered to have a hole in its chest.

Marvin the dog appears to have a large hole where his body should be, which his owner captured on camera.

Francesco De Filippo shared the strange photo online, which shows his sister holding the feline in an unusual pose.

After seeing the photo, many people are baffled as to how she is holding the cat.

Marvin’s owner, on the other hand, is simply holding him at an odd angle, with some speculating that it has been photoshopped.

He claims, however, that the fluffy fur of the cat contributes to the bizarre image.

“Please explain this, my brain is broken,” one user wrote.

“The picture is genuine,” De Fillipo insisted.

There have been rumors and comments that I used Photoshop, but nothing could be further from the truth.”

“Basically, her hand passes under his right armpit, and her wrist was covered up due to his chonkiness and fur (a lot of fur).”