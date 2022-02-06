Can you guess the value of this jaw-dropping 480ft superyacht that can be submerged in water?

After a three-year conversion, a jaw-dropping 480ft superyacht that can be submerged in water and has an open-air tennis court has set sail.

OK was built as a yacht transportation ship in Japan in 1982 before being converted into a semi-submersible yacht at the Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey.

OK has the ability to submerge nearly 70% of itself, according to exterior designer Timur Bozca, who won the Young Designer of the Year award in 2015.

The ship, which has been dubbed “an undiscovered island,” can carry a 46-meter sailing yacht and a seaplane and is estimated to be worth £30 million.

There’s also a tennis court, an outdoor cinema, and a 20-person capacity.

It’s currently docked at the Turkish Karmarine Shipyard.

