Can you solve the questions in THIS IQ test that only people with superior intelligence can?

This quiz was designed to confirm or refute your feelings about your intelligence.

Michael Rogers, a quiz enthusiast from the United States, created the 25-question test for Playbuzz.

And, according to the quiz creator, this IQ test can only be completed by people with superior intelligence.

This “unique IQ test was designed to test people with superior IQ,” according to Rogers.

The quiz appears to be a comprehensive math test intended to test your intelligence.

Those who have “superior intelligence” should be able to answer all 25 questions correctly.

“What comes next in the series: 24, 23, 21, 18, 14, —?” asks the first question on the test.

It’s up to you to choose the next number.

Check out the test here to see if you think you can ace it.

Users can answer the following question at the end of the IQ Test: “How much did you enjoy this quiz?”

Out of 457 votes cast, 41% said they “liked it,” 41% said it was “okay,” and 18% said they “didn’t like it.”

The Intelligence Quotient (IQ) is a method of determining a person’s intelligence and mental comprehension.

By measuring a person’s mental agility through a series of mental exercises, an IQ test can determine exactly how intelligent they are.

The test is usually divided into two parts: verbal and performance, and it cannot be faked because you either know how to answer the questions or you don’t.

Some argue, however, that IQ tests are ineffective in determining a person’s ability and that the test is “fundamentally flawed.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.