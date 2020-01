TORONTO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Canada confirmed its first “presumptive” case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto Saturday evening.

A man in his 50s, who had traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital.

Within a day of his return, the man became quite ill, Barbara Yaffe, director of Communicable Disease Control & Associate Medical Officer of Health for Toronto Public Health, told a press conference in Toronto.

The man is in stable condition, Yaffe said.