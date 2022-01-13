In a trade dispute with the United States over automobiles, Canada has joined Mexico.

In a dispute with the United States over automobiles, Canada has joined Mexico.

The trade pact, according to the US, imposes a vehicle tax.

QUEBEC CITY (TRENTON)

Canada and Mexico joined forces on Thursday to officially oppose the United States’ position on vehicle manufacturing, which they claim violates the terms of the three-country free-trade agreement.

Canada and Mexico, on the other hand, claim that this is in violation of the Canada, United States, Mexico Agreement (CUMSA), the free trade pact that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020.

The US position, according to May Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade and Export Promotion, is “inconsistent” with CUMSA provisions.

If not, tariffs may be imposed on the vehicle when it is imported into the US, raising its price and hurting Canadian and Mexican manufacturers.

After failing to persuade the US to change its interpretation of the agreement for a year, Canada and Mexico have asked for the dispute to be resolved by a CUMSA panel.

“Uncertainty that CUSMA is being implemented as negotiated would benefit Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and Canada hopes that a dispute resolution panel will assist in a timely resolution of this issue,” Ng said.

In the three countries, automobiles are the most common manufactured item.