Canada strongly advises its citizens to flee Ukraine as soon as possible.

Canadian citizens are urged to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joy says, “I urge all Canadians… to make the necessary arrangements to leave the country immediately.”

ANKARA (Ankara)

Due to “ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict,” Canada advised its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately late Friday.

“As we continue to work closely with our partners and monitor the situation, I strongly urge all Canadians in Ukraine to make the necessary preparations to leave the country immediately,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joy said in a statement.

Joy stated that Canadian diplomatic and consular personnel in Ukraine remain on the ground to assist citizens.

As tensions between Russia and the West continue to rise, some western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and South Korea, urged their citizens to flee Ukraine on Friday.

Since Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in March 2014, Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions.

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused NATO’s expansion toward its borders of jeopardizing its security.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some former Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.