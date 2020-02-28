Canada to stop paying for British royal couple’s security costs

OTTAWA, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The Canadian government will stop paying for British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s security costs soon, according to CBC Thursday.

In a statement to CBC Thursday morning, Public Safety Canada confirmed that the Canadian government has been paying for the couple’s security costs intermittently over the past three months.

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” the statement read.

The Canadian government had kept quiet about whether Canada was responsible for the couple’s security costs, which reportedly could be around 10 million Canadian dollars (about 7.5 million U.S. dollars) a year.

The British couple announced last month that they wanted to reside part-time in Canada and they also announced to forgo their royal titles as part of their decision to step back from royal duties.