Indigenous children from First Nations communities will be compensated with C(dollar)20 billion by Canada.

The agreement must be approved by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and the Federal Court.

On Tuesday, the Canadian government announced that it had agreed to pay C$20 billion (US$15.7 billion) in compensation to the children of First Nations Indigenous families in connection with a human rights complaint that had been pending since 2007.

Patty Hajdu, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services, and Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, held a joint press conference to discuss compensation for First Nations children and families and long-term reforms.

The two ministers announced that a compensation agreement had been reached and signed by all parties in the long-running dispute over the child welfare system.

The maximum amount of compensation required by Canadian law for First Nations indigenous children will be C(dollar)40,000 per child, with a total of 50,000 children, according to the agreement.

Total funding from the federal government is C(dollar)40 billion, with C(dollar)20 billion set aside for reparations and the remaining C(dollar)20 billion for long-term reforms.

First Nations peoples are known as “one of the largest indigenous communities” in Canada, with Metis and Inuit Indians.

The legal procedure takes 15 years to complete.

After unofficial graves of unnamed children were discovered in the gardens of church-run boarding schools across Canada the previous year, the legal battle for Indigenous children began in 2007.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) upheld the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society’s human rights complaint against the federal government in 2007, alleging that the child welfare system was flawed and discriminated against Indigenous children, which the court upheld in 2016.

The CHRT found that the federal government underfunded the child welfare system, which discriminated against Indigenous children.

A court in 2019 ordered the federal government to pay up to C(dollar)40,000 to each child who was in the domestic child welfare system between January and December of that year.

They were joined by their primary guardians on January 1, 2006.

The federal government and Indigenous groups began negotiating after the federal government appealed the compensation decision in November 2021.

The appeals procedure has been put on hold.

As the talks progressed, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, announced on Dec.

The government announced on January 13, 2021 that it had set aside C(dollar)40 billion to compensate and reform the child welfare system for First Nations natives who had been harmed by it.

