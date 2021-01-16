Canada’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase

OTTAWA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Canada continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the total reaching 680,809, including 17,371 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to CTV.

Canadian national-level data indicated daily averages of 7,943 new cases over the past seven days and there were 80,793 active cases across the country, said the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations and deaths are still increasing and data show that an average of 4,509 people with COVID-19 were being treated in hospitals each day during the past seven-day period, “including 839 of whom were being treated in intensive care units,” added the agency.

Ontario confirmed 2,961 new cases and 74 new fatalities on Wednesday. This came after several days of record-breaking case numbers over the 3,000 mark.

While the case numbers have dropped, the positivity rate remains high. With just over 50,000 tests completed on Wednesday, Ontario province said the positivity rate now stands at about 6 percent.

The province’s seven-day average for the number of cases recorded is now 3,479, up from 3,113 one week ago.

Ontario announced its plans on Wednesday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in all nursing homes and high-risk retirement homes by Feb. 15. Members of the province’s vaccine distribution task force said residents, workers and essential caregivers at those facilities will get their first doses by that date.

Quebec reported 2,071 new cases and 35 more deaths. The province also said more than 1,500 residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The province’s total COVID-19 cases reached 234,695. The province’s seven-day average for increases in cases is now 2,385. Enditem