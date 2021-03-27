Canada’s cumulative COVID-19 cases surpass 950,000

OTTAWA, March 25 (Xinhua) — Canada’s cumulative COVID-19 cases surpassed 950,000 as of Thursday afternoon, with the total hitting 950,762, according to CTV.

Ontario, the most populous province with a population of more than 14 million, reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 336,070, including 7,280 deaths and 312,709 recoveries.

Quebec, another populous province in Canada, reported 945 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 305,435.

Canada’s COVID-19 activity has leveled off at a high level since mid-February and average daily case counts are increasing, Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a statement on Thursday.

Tam said the national-level data show a seven-day average of 3,869 new cases daily on March 18 to 24 and now there are 37,100 active cases across the country.

She pointed out that while COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are the highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age.

“The emergence and spread of certain SARS-CoV-2 virus variants heighten this concern,” she said. “As of March 24, a total of 6,325 variants of concern have been reported across Canada, including 5,882 B.1.1.7 variants, 251 B.1.351 variants and 192 P.1 variants.”

“Amid increasing case counts, shifting severity trends, and a rising proportion of cases involving variants of concern in heavily impacted areas of Canada we need to remain vigilant,” Tam added in the statement.