Canada’s GDP up 0.7 percent in January

OTTAWA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.7 percent in January 2021, following 0.1 percent growth in December 2020, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

It was the ninth consecutive monthly increase, continuing to offset the steepest drops on record in Canadian economic activity since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in Canada in March 2020.

Wholesale trade rose 3.9 percent in January, more than offsetting a 1.5 percent contraction in December 2020, while the manufacturing sector expanded 1.9 percent in January, more than offsetting a 0.7 percent contraction in December 2020.

However, retail trade decreased for the third time in four months, down 1.7 percent in January. The stay-at-home orders, curfews and other measures reintroduced across Canada to slow the spread of COVID-19 contributed to the decrease.

Preliminary information indicates an approximate 0.5 percent increase in the GDP for February. That estimate will be revised on April 30 with the release of the official GDP data for February, according to Statistics Canada. Enditem