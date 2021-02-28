Canada’s industrial product, raw materials price indexes rise in January

OTTAWA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — Canada’s Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) increased 2 percent in January 2021, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The IPPI increase in January, the strongest monthly increase since February 2015, was due to higher prices for lumber and other wood products, as well as energy and petroleum products.

Of the 21 major product groups, 15 were up, five were down and one was unchanged.

Year over year, the IPPI rose 4 percent.

Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) rose 5.7 percent in January, driven mainly by higher prices for crude energy products, following growth of 3.5 percent in December.

This was the fourth straight monthly increase and the strongest gain since August 2020. All six major product groups were up in January.

Year over year, the RMPI was up 6.2 percent, the first increase since January 2020. This growth was led by higher prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap, which surged 25.8 percent. Enditem