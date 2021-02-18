Canada’s inflation rate rises 1 pct in January

OTTAWA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose one percent in January 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

The CPI rose at a faster pace in January year over year than in December which saw an increase of 0.7 percent.

The increased CPI was largely due to higher prices for durable goods which rose 1.7 percent and rising gasoline prices which jumped 6.1 percent compared with December 2020.

Excluding gasoline, Canadian CPI grew 1.3 percent in January, up from an increase of one percent in December.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the country’s CPI rose 0.4 percent in January. Enditem