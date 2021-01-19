Canada’s int’l transactions in securities up in November

OTTAWA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Foreign investors bought Canadian securities valued at 11.8 billion Canadian dollars (about 9.25 billion U.S. dollars) in November 2020, according to Statistics Canada on Monday.

Foreign investors mainly purchased the debt securities of the Canadian federal government debt securities. They added both debt and equity securities to their holdings over the month.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities worth 7.6 billion Canadian dollars. Canadian holdings of foreign equity securities were up for an eighth consecutive month.

As a result, Canada’s international transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds of 4.2 billion Canadian dollars in the Canadian economy in November, following two months of net outflow of funds. Enditem