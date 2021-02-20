Canada’s MLB team Blue Jays to kick off new season in Florida

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Toronto Blue Jays made official on Thursday that they will start the 2021 regular season playing “home” games at their spring training base in Dunedin, Florida due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Jays, the sole team from Canada playing in the Major League Baseball(MLB), said in a statement that they also have plans to move their interim home to Buffalo of New York State, once the Florida summer weather becomes a factor in June.

Team president Mark Shapiro said they hope to return to Rogers Center, the team’s home venue in Toronto, at some point during the season if Canadian travel restrictions related to the pandemic are relaxed.

“The alternatives for our season lie with some combination of Dunedin, Buffalo and Toronto,” Shapiro said.

The 2021 season starts in April.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo. The team last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre in September, 2019 when they hosted Tampa Bay Rays.

“Next to the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff, the Blue Jays’ top priority is returning home to play on Canadian soil as soon as it is safe to do so,” the team said in the statement. “The club has been actively working on plans for a safe return to Rogers Center.” Enditem