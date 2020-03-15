Canada’s Ontario province reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Background Video: The Canadian prime minister’s latest speech and a file video with his wife and kids. (Xinhua/Li Baodong, Zhang Mocheng)

OTTAWA, March 14 (Xinhua) — Canada’s Ontario provincial government confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, raising the provincial total to 101.

It is the highest daily increase in the province since the outbreak began. Many of the new cases involve patients with international travel history. On Friday, the province identified 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the Liberal Party campaign headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo by Raffi Kirdi/Xinhua)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Canadians on Friday to avoid all international travel amid concerns involving the pandemic.

Trudeau is now “working from home” after his wife Sophie tested positive for the disease on Thursday night.

Up to date, more than 200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Canada.

(Article by Xinhua Reporter Li Baodong) ■