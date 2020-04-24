Canada’s premier wishes Muslims ‘a blessed Ramadan’

ANKARA

Canada’s prime minister on Friday extended greetings to Muslims around the globe on the start of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

“Wishing a blessed Ramadan to Muslims observing the month at home this year. By coming together virtually, we’ll be able to stay connected and still honour the values at the heart of Islam – compassion, peace, and service to others. Ramadan Mubarak!” Justin Trudeau said in a tweet along with a video message.

In the video, Trudeau said the “month-long spiritual journey of fasting and prayer” is traditionally a time of “collective gathering” but will “look different” this year as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.

“During this crisis, the values at the heart of Islam – compassion, gratitude, and generosity – resonate more than ever, as we see Muslim Canadians helping their neighbours,” he said.

“A time of charity and spiritual contemplation, Ramadan reminds us to put the needs of others before our own and to practice those values in our daily lives.”

Trudeau also urged citizens to take the time to “recognize, and show gratitude for the invaluable contributions” that Muslim Canadians make each day to the country.