Canada’s wholesale sales continuing up in November

OTTAWA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Canada’s wholesale sales grew for the seventh consecutive month in November 2020, up 0.7 percent to an all-time high of 67.4 billion Canadian dollars (about 52.95 billion U.S. dollars), according to Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

Five of seven subsectors reported stronger sales, led by the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and the building material and supplies subsector.

The increase reflects higher domestic sales of Canadian goods, as both imports and exports of key commodities fell in November.

Wholesale trade volumes increased 0.9 percent in November.

November sales were 4.4 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020, with six of the seven subsectors’ sales higher than pre-COVID-19 levels.

Additionally, all subsectors posted sales in November 2020 that were higher than in November 2019, as was the case for October 2020 compared with October 2019. Enditem