Canada’s wholesale sales down in February

OTTAWA, April 16 (Xinhua) — Canada’s sales of wholesale products declined 0.7 percent in February to 68.8 billion Canadian dollars (about 55 billion U.S. dollars), according to Statistics Canada on Friday.

The decline was due to lower sales in four of the seven subsectors, led by building material and supplies, and motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories.

Despite the decline, the wholesale sales in February were the second-highest on record for the sector.

Wholesale trade volumes fell 1.2 percent in February.

For the second time in three months, most subsectors reported lower sales. The largest decline came in the building material and supplies subsector, which fell 6.1 percent to 10.8 billion Canadian dollars.

The sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories fell 2.5 percent in February to 10.6 billion Canadian dollars.

The sales also fell in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector which was down 0.9 percent, and the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector which edged down 0.4 percent. Enditem