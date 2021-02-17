Canadian military deploying to border to help build COVID-19 test centers

OTTAWA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — The Canadian military is being deployed to the Canada-U.S. border to help build COVID-19 test centers that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is currently setting up at 16 border crossings, according to the Canadian Press on Tuesday.

The military assistance includes sending some service members to different sites to help with planning and logistics. But the military “is not currently planned to undertake any role related to testing, quarantine, or enforcement at the border.”

Last Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that as of Feb. 22, non-essential travelers will be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test when they arrive at the Canada-U.S. border, or they will not be allowed to enter Canada. They will also still be required to quarantine for 14 days, after which they will be tested again.

Essential workers such as truck drivers and emergency service providers will be exempted from the quarantine.

Also from Feb. 22, travelers arriving to Canada by air will be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test before they exit the airport. They will also be required to quarantine for three days at a government-designated hotel at their own expense until they get a result.

If the person tests negative for the virus, they will be allowed to go home but must then quarantine for two weeks under increased surveillance. They will also be required to take another test at the end of their 14-day quarantine period.

If a person tests positive, they must quarantine at a designated government facility to make sure they are not carrying any variants of concern.

As of Tuesday noon, Canada reported 829,640 cases of COVID-19 and 21,359 deaths, according to CTV. Enditem